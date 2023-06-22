ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $775.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04522601 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $54,873.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

