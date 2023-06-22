ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,115.50

ELIS (XLS) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ELIS has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $2,115.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0427637 USD and is down -7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $554.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

