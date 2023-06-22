Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $359.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $190.81 and a 12 month high of $373.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.42 and a 200 day moving average of $297.49.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,692,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,692,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $1,527,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,435.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,534. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

