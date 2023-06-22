Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Juniper Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

