Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

