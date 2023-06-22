Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

