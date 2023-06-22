Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

FI opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.