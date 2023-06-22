Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 958,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,977,000 after purchasing an additional 357,207 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 795,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,589 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

