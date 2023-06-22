Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,679.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

