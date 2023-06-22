Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Bunge Price Performance

BG opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

