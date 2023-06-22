Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Price Performance

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $452.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.