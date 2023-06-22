Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

