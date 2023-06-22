Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

