Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

