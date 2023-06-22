Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.