Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

