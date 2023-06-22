Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 2.84% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

