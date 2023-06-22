Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.90 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

