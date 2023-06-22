Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

