Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $58,521.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,698,833 coins and its circulating supply is 65,698,708 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.