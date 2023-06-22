Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,379,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 60.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Enerplus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 273,964 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ERF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

