Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stock Position Raised by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Enerplus accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Enerplus worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

