EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 189,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $107.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.
In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
