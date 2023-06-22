EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. 189,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.