Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Receives “Underperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their underperform rating on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EHAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $606.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 862,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 267,871 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.