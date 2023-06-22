Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 423468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$356.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$499.00 million. Analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2785326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

