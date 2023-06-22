Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.48

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.48 and traded as low as $30.26. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 12,469 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $350.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.99%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Bancorp

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,044.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,044.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino J. Baroni purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,735 shares of company stock worth $128,072. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

