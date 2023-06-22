Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.94. 130,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,166,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $743.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,610. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.