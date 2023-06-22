Enzyme 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $751,509.41 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Enzyme has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $751,509.41 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $16.91 or 0.00055805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,620 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

