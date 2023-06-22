EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) versus Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Head-To-Head Review

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and EQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85% EQ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and EQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 1.04 $8.95 million $0.42 78.69 EQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than EQ.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Criteo and EQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 4 4 0 2.33 EQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than EQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of EQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats EQ on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About EQ

EQ Inc. provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions. The company also provides integrated digital marketing solutions. It serves advertising and marketing, automotive, insurance, media and telco, retail, real estate, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Cyberplex Inc. and changed its name to EQ Inc. in June 2013. EQ Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

