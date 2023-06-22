Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 22nd (ACB, AFM, AMTB, AMZN, ANCTF, AP.UN, APYRF, ASM, ATD.B, AVGO)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 22nd:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.31 to C$0.72.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $950.00 to $1,050.00.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 499 ($6.39) to GBX 501 ($6.41). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $360.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $155.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$124.00.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.19 to C$2.63.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 334 ($4.27) to GBX 346 ($4.43). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $175.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $130.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $162.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $102.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $835.00 to $870.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $765.00 to $900.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $825.00 to $885.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $100.00.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $106.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $81.00 to $96.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$0.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 770 ($9.85). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $65.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $7.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,040 ($13.31). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $187.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$10.60 to C$12.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $92.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $53.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $380.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $35.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,396 ($17.86) to GBX 1,192 ($15.25). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $14.00.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 643 ($8.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was given a C$31.00 price target by analysts at Veritas Investment Research. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$6.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 933 ($11.94) to GBX 880 ($11.26). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $75.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $135.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $57.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00.

