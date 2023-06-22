Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 22nd (ACB, AFM, AMTB, AMZN, ANCTF, AP.UN, APYRF, ASM, ATD.B, AVGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 22nd:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.31 to C$0.72.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 580 ($7.42). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $950.00 to $1,050.00.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 499 ($6.39) to GBX 501 ($6.41). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,780 ($35.57) to GBX 2,680 ($34.29). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $360.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $24.00 to $20.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $155.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$124.00.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.19 to C$2.63.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 334 ($4.27) to GBX 346 ($4.43). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $54.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $175.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $130.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $161.00 to $162.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $102.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $835.00 to $870.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $765.00 to $900.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $825.00 to $885.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $100.00.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $106.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $81.00 to $96.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$0.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 770 ($9.85). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $65.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $7.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,040 ($13.31). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $187.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$10.60 to C$12.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $101.00 to $92.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $53.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $380.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $31.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$10.50.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $69.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $35.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,396 ($17.86) to GBX 1,192 ($15.25). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $14.00.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 643 ($8.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was given a C$31.00 price target by analysts at Veritas Investment Research. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$6.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$6.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00.

THG (LON:THG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 154 ($1.97) to GBX 141 ($1.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 933 ($11.94) to GBX 880 ($11.26). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $75.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $135.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $57.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00.

