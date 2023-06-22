Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

