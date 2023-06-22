Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

EQBK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 21,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 37,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

