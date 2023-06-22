Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

