Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.33

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.33 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 172.20 ($2.20). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 172.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 313,245 shares.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.58) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,696.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Lester bought 11,200 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £21,952 ($28,089.57). In related news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($28,089.57). Also, insider Scott Fawcett sold 4,325 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.46), for a total value of £8,304 ($10,625.72). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

