ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,422 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF accounts for 7.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 187,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $610.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

