Ethereum Classic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $170.21 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $170.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $16.84 or 0.00055794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00284609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00501278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00449429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,578,483 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

