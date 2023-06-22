Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUYTY. Barclays raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

