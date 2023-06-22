European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Up 2.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 17,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 352,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

European Wax Center Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 156.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in European Wax Center by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 398,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in European Wax Center by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in European Wax Center by 52.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after purchasing an additional 644,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,723,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

