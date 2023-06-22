Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

IWN stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

