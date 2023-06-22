Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,262 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of DFGR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

