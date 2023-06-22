Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,053,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 701,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,205 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 228,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,533 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.