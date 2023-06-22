Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

