Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,910 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

