Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

