Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.