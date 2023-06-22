Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,765 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.