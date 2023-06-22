Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

