Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

