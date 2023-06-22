Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

