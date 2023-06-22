Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.06 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $858,563.47 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

